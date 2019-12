GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Georgetown say 21 people were injured in a crash involving a transit bus and vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the crash occurred at the double bridges on Highway 17 just after 8:00 a.m.

Crews said 21 patients were treated with minor injuries and taken to local hospitals. 22 additional passengers were cleared with no injuries.

All lanes have reopened. The crash is under investigation.