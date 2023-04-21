GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- State archaeologists are getting closer to identifying the remains of a young man found in Georgetown County, according to a recent update from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCNDR).

The remains of “John Doe” were discovered near the Fishing Village — an archaeological research site on the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center Heritage Preserve — in 2017. Experts say the remains could date back as far as the 1890s.

After calling for DNA samples last month, SCDNR announced this week that they have found “a few very distant matches” and isolated a few common families, including surnames Washington, Deas, and Geddes/Gethers.

Officials said preliminary DNA analysis suggests Doe had a possible connection to the Bahamas and may also be related to Georgetown and Charleston families with ties to Florida, Virginia, or other coastal locations like Black River and Johns Island.

The state agency is now seeking older relatives of the matches in order to get closer to Doe in time.

“One day soon, with the help of the public, we hope we will be able to say his name for the first time in over 100 years,” an SCDNR social media post read.

In 2019, the agency received an emergency grant from the National Park Service and the S.C. Department of Archives and History to conduct research and identify the remains in order to give them a proper reburial.

Those interested in DNA testing to learn whether they are descendants of John Doe can visit the FHD Forensics website.