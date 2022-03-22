GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys representing the family of Robert Langley, a 46-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Hemingway police officer last month, said Tuesday they reviewed dash-camera footage of the incident and call it “troubling and telling.”

Authorities say Cassandra Dollard, 52, shot and killed Langley following a vehicle pursuit that began in Williamsburg County and came to an end in the Pleasant Hill community of Georgetown County on Feb 6.

Dollard was later arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

The video, released by attorneys on Tuesday, shows the vehicle chase coming to an end after Langley’s vehicle ran off the road and crashed into what appears to be a utility pole. After some attempted communication, it shows Dollard approaching the vehicle and ultimately shooting Langley as he tried to exit through a passenger door. You can hear the officer telling him, “don’t you come out” as he tried to get out of the crashed car.

While he’s on the ground, you can hear Dollard repeatedly question something that was in his hand. It also shows her attempt CPR on the man as she tells him EMS is en route.

“It’s clear from the video that Officer Dollard was out of her depth,” said attorney Bakari Sellers. “She never should have been cleared to wear a badge and carry a gun and Robert Junior Langley paid for it with his life.”

“Let’s be clear. Officer Dollard pulled the trigger, but the Hemingway Police Department gave her the gun and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy cleared her to use it,” said attorney and Sen. Gerald Malloy. “It’s a dramatic failure at every level and it’s difficult to watch.”

“When people watch this video, I hope they realize that this isn’t just some statistic. He was a father, a brother, a son and they killed him for nothing,” Langley’s mother, Roslyn Brockington Langley, said speaking for the family. “They left a hole in our lives and it could happen to anyone.”

On Feb. 6, Dollard saw a silver car traveling west on Andrews Street in Hemingway and failed to stop for a stop sign, according to a police report. Dollard wrote that she activated her lights and the driver — later identified as Langley — continued to drive away, failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Main Street.

“At times, the driver did slow the vehicle as if he was going to stop or make a turn,” Dollard wrote in the report. “Without doing so, the vehicle again accelerated to a high rate of speed.”

The report states Langley tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Choppee Road but ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Langley was shot by Dollard one time in the chest, according to SLED. Dollard said she feared for her safety even though she never saw a weapon. Langley later died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital from his injuries.

Dollard is no longer employed by the Hemingway Police Department.

**Portions of this story via WBTW-TV.