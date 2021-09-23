Authorities investigating shooting incident after gunshot victim arrives at Georgetown Memorial Hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person shot.

According to deputies, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police and deputies were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital about a victim that been shot.

Upon arrival, officials met with the driver of the vehicle that transported the victim in and interviewed him. He told officers that the incident took place near Stevenson St. and Church St., said officials.

Officials then went to the area to process the crime scene for evidence and investigating the incident.

“All available resources have been called out to assist with the investigation. Also we want to thank those individuals that provided information to assist us in the investigation,” said Interim-Chief William Pierce.

Anyone with any information should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 843-545-4400, or by calling 911.

This is a developing story. More information to be released.