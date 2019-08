PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials were dispatched to a swimmer in distress in the Pawleys Island area.

According to the Pawleys Island Police Department tweet, once authorities arrived at approximately 1:20 p.m. the victim turned out to be a canine in distress.

Courtesy of the Pawleys Island Police Department

After a twenty-five minute search, Investigator Jono Fairfield was able to rescue the English Setter on a jetski and bring it to shore.