GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man’s body was recovered from the Waccamaw River near the bank after a search for a missing boater, according to Georgetown County deputies.

A boat was found empty and idling at about 9:50 a.m., according to deputies. The man’s body was recovered at about 12:15 p.m.

Deputies said sonar equipment was used to find the body.

Units responded to the area near the Reserve Harbor Yacht Club, deputies said. Midway Fire Rescue, SCDNR, the Horry County Fire Rescue Dive Team and US Coast Guard joined in on the search.

Count on News13 for updates.