Authorities search for missing teenager in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department needs your help in locating a missing teenager.

Officials stated that 16-years-old Madison Khamari Kinloch was last seen in the City of Georgetown.

Madison was wearing light-colored jeans, black sneakers, and a neon-colored top.

The news release stated that Kinloch is listed as a runaway. Her family thinks she is in Sumter or Dalzell South Carolina. Investigators are following up on those leads.

If anyone has any information about Kinloch’s location, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.