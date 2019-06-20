Authorities searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at South Atlantic Bank

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – On June 20th, at approximately 2:26 a.m., officers from the Georgetown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of North Fraser Street, South Atlantic Bank in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who advised officers while attempting to make a night deposit he was confronted by a masked armed suspect who took the night deposit from him and then fled the scene on foot.

The victim told authorities that the suspect was wearing a green shirt and green pants with a black ski mask and had a black semi-automatic pistol.

According to the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” to 6 foot tall, thin build, and a medium complexion. The victim advised the suspect’s voice sounded like that of a teenager or a person in their early twenties.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or our TIP LINE at 843-545-4400. Thank you.