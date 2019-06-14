Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old Murrells Inlet man reported missing.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Hubert Lee Clodfelter of Columbine Court, Murrells Inlet, was last seen in March 2019, according to his wife. Mr. Clodfelter’s daughter notified the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office March 14 about her concerns in not being able to get in touch with him for two years.

Authorities stated that Clodfelter is described as a white male, 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 210 pounds with white hair.

Anyone with information about Mr. Clodfelter’s whereabouts should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.