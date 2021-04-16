Baby owl returned to nest in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Midway Fire Rescue crews and the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center worked together Thursday to return a baby owl to its nest.
MFR crews arrived with a ladder truck to safely help the baby Great Horned Owl back into the tree, where it could be reunited with its family.
A shoutout to the @MidwayFireResQ #CShift for assisting Kimberly Cerimele from the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in placing this baby #GreatHornedOwl back in their nest. #BeNice #HoooHooo 🦉🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/AfnPpSmOdZ— Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) April 16, 2021