Back below freezing tonight

It will be cold again tonight, then a little warmer tomorrow. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening under clear skies and with light wind. Overnight lots will be back below freezing for most areas, and tomorrow morning will be cold and frosty. High pressure holds on for one more day tomorrow, bringing another mostly sunny day. It will be a little warmer tomorrow with highs near 60. The warming trend will continue Friday, but it will come with more clouds and a chance for showers late in the day. This next storm system will bring rain Friday night with a few lingering showers Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 60s Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather will move in Saturday night and temperatures will be back below normal on Sunday. Another cold front late Monday will keep the cooler weather for much of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.