Beaver spotted on beach at Huntington Beach State Park

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Check this out! A beaver was spotted on a Lowcountry beach Wednesday.

Staff members with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were visiting with park rangers at Huntington Beach State Park when they spotted a beaver on the shore.

One of the rangers, Mike Walker, said the animal likely made its way to the beach to evade a predator, like an alligator, in a nearby freshwater pond.

Walker said he believed the beaver would safely make its way home if beachgoers did not approach it or block the animal’s path.

SCDNR said if you see out-of-place wildlife, you should give it space and let the animal return to its natural environment. If you’re ever unsure or see a wildlife violation occurring, you can call SCDNR’s 24/7 wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.