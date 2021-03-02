Beloved sanitation worker trades dance moves with 4-year-old boy in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved group of sanitation workers in a Georgetown neighborhood were recently spotted trading dance moves with a child – the video is getting a lot of views on social media.

Erin Lippert, the mother of 4-year-old Finn Lippert, said kids love when the sanitation crew rolls through their Maryville neighborhood.

“They honk the horn when they pull up, so the kids come to the doors or outside to see them, the friendliest bunch ever,” she said.

Everyday, Finn runs out to watch them, and on Monday, he felt like dancing for them. “It shocked him when he danced back,” said mom.

She believes the sanitation worker’s name is Marcus Dioley. Video shows the pair trading some solid dance moves.