The cold weather continues with most places falling below freezing tonight. High pressure will keep skies clear, and temperatures below normal until Thanksgiving. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures falling into the 20s in the Pee Dee, and low 30s along the Grand Strand. For most places east of I-95, this will be the first freeze of the season and the end of the growing season. Sunny and cool tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will fall back below freezing tomorrow night. Thanksgiving will be a little warmer with highs in the 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Cooler weather will return for the weekend.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 26 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs 56 inland, 54 beaches.

Thanksgiving, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.