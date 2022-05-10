Rain chances will increase toward the end of the week. A storm system stalled offshore will continue to bring a north wind to the Carolinas, keeping the humidity low and temperatures below normal. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the 50s. We will see a few more clouds tomorrow, and it will still be breezy and mild with highs in the 70s. The storm system will move toward the coast on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers late in the day, and increasing our humidity. This slow moving storm system will bring rain to the area on Friday before moving away over the weekend. Our weather will return to normal over the weekend with warm, humid weather and a chance for thunderstorms each day and high temperatures in the 80s. This warm weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Lows 51 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.