Better storm chance late in the week

Warm, humid weather will continue for the rest of the work week with a better chance for late day thunderstorms by the end of the week. High pressure offshore will continue to control our weather, keeping temperatures close to normal. A weak disturbance will approach the Carolinas Thursday and linger into Saturday. This will bring a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms, and keep high temperatures mainly in the 80s. Some slightly drier air could move in Sunday and Monday, lowering rain chances and making it a little warmer.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.