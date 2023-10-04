GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County leaders will be conducting wildfire mitigation efforts at Huntington Beach State Park.

Sections of the Waccamaw Bikeway that runs through the park will be temporarily closed beginning next week while timber is thinned.

County officials say barriers will be placed in areas where the closures are taking place.

“During the last closure, we saw many riders simply go around the barriers. This is a serious safety issue as log trucks will be operating in the area. Cyclists should not move or try to go around barriers for their own safety and the safety of others,” officials said.

To learn more about the project and why it is vital that timber be periodically thinned, please click here.