MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies closed a boat ramp early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove into the water.

It happened at the Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet around 3:00 a.m.

Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River.

“Witnesses confirm all occupants made it safely to shore but the vehicle remains submerged in the path of boats being launched,” officials said.

A dive team was expected to arrive by 8:00 a.m. to assist in the removal of the vehicle and opening of the boat ramp.

Boaters should seek alternate launches at Hagley Landing or Georgetown Saturday morning.