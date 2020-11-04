Boil water advisory issued for “entire drinking water system” in the Town of Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Emergency Management announced late Tuesday night a boil water advisory has been issued for the entire drinking water system in the town of Andrews.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Citizens are asked not to drink the water without boiling it first.

Officials say you should bring the water to a rolling boil, and let it boil for one minute before allowing it to cool off before using.

There is no word on the source of the boil water advisory. Count on 2 for updates.