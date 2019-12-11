Coroner identifies subject in fatal deputy-involved shooting in Andrews, SC

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Georgetown County.

Deputies responded to a residence on Gator Lane in Andrews regarding a domestic disturbance call around 9:00 p.m.

While investigating the call, deputies exchanged gunfire with a man who was killed in the process.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson later identified that man as 31-year-old Kreed Cornell Bateman of Andrews.

Investigators say no deputies were hurt and that there was no danger to people who live nearby.

Coroner Johnson said an autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina for Friday at 9:00 a.m.

SLED is now helping the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, which is protocol when law enforcement is involved in a shooting.

They said Tuesday night’s shooting was the 45th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the second this year involving the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.