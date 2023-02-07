MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD)- Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is offering couples the perfect way to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day.

The annual ‘Romance in the Gardens’ event features two nondenominational vow renewal ceremonies held among the gardens’ cypress trees. The ceremonies are followed by a reception at Leonard Pavilion with cake, a champagne toast, and music.

The first ceremony will be held on Feb. 14 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and the second will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Officials said couples will receive a bouquet or boutonniere, certificate, professional photo, and an individual box of goodies in lieu of a cake cutting.

Participation in the event costs $45 for member couples and $50 for non-member couples. You can click here to register.