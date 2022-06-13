MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Brookgreen Gardens will honor Juneteenth with music and community awards on Saturday.

“Brookgreen is a cultural center for our community,” Page Kiniry, President, and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens said.

“We are excited to have visitors join us on the weekend of Juneteenth to celebrate history and freedom and to recognize some of the talented people from this area who are committed to investing in our community and relationships.”

An interactive discussion highlighting the history and importance of Juneteenth will be held at 11 a.m.

An award ceremony will take place at noon to present the inaugural Huntington Exemplary Service Award. The award be presented to individuals that have worked to improve race relations in the community over the past year.

Recipients of this year’s award are:

Zenobia Harper

Marilyn Hemingway

Kelvin Waites

Steve Williams

Tracy Bailey

Veronica Gerald Floyd

Reverend Cheryl Moore Adamson

The World Community Magazine

Issac Bailey

ReggaeInfinity from Columbia, S.C will play music throughout the day.

The event is free with Gardens admission and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.