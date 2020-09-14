Calls continue for Pawleys Island mayor to resign over racially insensitive Facebook post

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown branch of the NAACP continues to call for the resignation of Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry.

A protest will take place Monday afternoon at Pawleys Island Town Hall.

It comes after they say he made racist comments in a Facebook post and referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terror organization.

Henry is the owner of the prominent Palmetto Cheese brand, which also came under fire following his social media post because it includes the face of a Black woman on the product’s packaging.

Many claimed the woman is not behind the Palmetto Cheese recipe.

Earlier this month, Mayor Henry held a press conference where he apologized for the racially insensitive comments and announced an immediate rebranding of the Palmetto Cheese brand.

“I am profoundly sorry for those who are offended by my post last week. My comments were hurtful and insensitive,” he said. “I have met and prayed with the faith leaders of the black community, working to find positive ways to move forward. I am grateful for the grace and forgiveness that they have extended to me.”

The company will be creating a foundation to honor the memory of Vertrella Brown.

“We will be creating a foundation honoring the memory of our dear friend Vertrella Brown. The foundation’s goal is to improve race relations through community events and providing scholarship opportunities for young people in the community.”

Henry said while the recipe for Palmetto Cheese has always been the recipe his wife created, and Vertrella Brown’s face is used on the Palmetto Cheese packaging.

“We have already initiated a product re-branding effort to be more sensitive to cultural diversity,” he said.

Monday’s protest will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Pawleys Island Town Hall. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.