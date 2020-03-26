CAUGHT ON CAM: Man removes beach access barriers in Pawleys Island

Source: Pawleys Island Police Department

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Pawleys Island Police Department shared a video on social media Wednesday, showing a man removing barriers from a closed beach access.

According to the post, it happened at the First Street beach access, which has been closed since Hurricane Dorian.

A timestamp on the video indicates the man removed the barriers on Wednesday evening around 6:40 p.m. He appears to move the barriers by pulling them and then throwing them aside.

Dorian impacted the Carolinas in early September 2019, damaging hundreds of homes in Pawleys Island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

