Cause of major fire at Pawleys Island Lumber Co. ruled ‘undetermined’ due to extensive damage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The cause of a recent major fire at the Pawleys Island Lumber Company has been classified as undetermined due to the extensive damage.

Division Chief Mark Nugent, who is also the fire marshal, said there were no findings in the investigation to believe the fire was suspicious in nature. The fire broke out in the early morning hours of April 16 and fully engulfed the main building at 96 Archer Road, just off U.S. 17.

Fire Investigators from Midway Fire Rescue, working with assistance from investigators with Horry County Fire Rescue, performed an extensive fire investigation of the incident.

“Where the findings of this investigation determine an area of origin of this fire, due to the extensive fire damage to the structure and contents, the cause will be classified as undetermined,” Chief Nugent said.

The fire was contained to the original building, with minimal damage to the lumber yard and the company showroom. No injuries were reported.

Initial first responders from Midway Fire Rescue, with mutual-aid assistance from Georgetown City Fire Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District, Georgetown County Fire/EMS, and Horry County Fire Rescue, worked diligently to contain the fire.

“We are fortunate there were no injuries sustained to anyone from Pawleys Island Lumber Company, or the first responders who operated at this significant incident,” said Chief Nugent. “We also thank those in our community who reached out to assist with the rehabilitation of our members throughout this entire incident.”

Midway Fire Rescue worked with the ownership of the lumber company to assist them in resuming their business, which was operational the afternoon of the fire.