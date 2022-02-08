CCU to accept credits from 2 more tech colleges

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has announced an agreement with two state technical colleges to allow students with certain degrees to enter CCU with existing credits.

The announcement expands the university’s existing relationship with the South Carolina Technical College System, which began in fall 2019. The relationship previously allowed students from 16 technical colleges to enter the university as juniors and begin their major-specific courses.

The agreement now adds the Piedmont Technical College’s Associate in Applied Science degree and students in Greenville Technical College’s honors program to that growing list.

Piedmont Technical College Associate in Applied Science graduates who specialized in advertising design and photography can now finish CCU’s Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design in two years.

Greenville Technical College’s honors students can now transfer up to 18 credits of honors courses to complete the 24 credits of honor courses required to graduate with an honors distinction at CCU.