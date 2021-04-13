Chance for showers late tomorrow

The warm weather will continue but we will start to see the chance for showers. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. A warm front will move through first thing tomorrow morning, leading to a partly sunny, warmer and more humid day with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. A cold front will move through early Thursday with a few showers. It will cool down for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s, then low 70s on Friday. A weak storm system will bring a chance for rain on Saturday, and it will stay cool with highs near 70. Sunshine will return Sunday and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will stay close to normal to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 53 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.