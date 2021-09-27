Charges upgraded to murder after victim of Georgetown shooting dies

Robert Justin Britt is wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for shooting at a man during an altercation.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Monday announced that the victim of a September 22 shooting has died.

Raekwon Grant (26) died Sunday due to injuries sustained in the shooting. GPD said that Justin Britt shot at the vehicle in which Grant was a passenger, striking Grant multiple times.

Britt is now facing a murder charge, as well as an attempted murder charge for shooting at Jamil Wade (18), who was driving the vehicle. He is also facing charges of felony possession of a firearm and use of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Britt is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.