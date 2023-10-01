GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 2-year-old was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday evening after being run over in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Harmony Hills Drive near Georgetown.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the driver took off after hitting the child.

The suspect, 42-year-old Florenteno Cruz, was apprehended by deputies in the Harmony Hills neighborhood and turned over to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There is no word on the child’s condition.