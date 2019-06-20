City looks for better options for boaters to tie up during storms, busy season

The City of Georgetown is proposing a mooring buoy plan in order to help reduce congestion of anchored boats adjacent to the Sampit River Bypass Channel and protect boats during storm events in the Georgetown Harbor.

The plan is to add 29 mooring buoys, managed by the City of Georgetown. The mooring buoys are only being proposed in areas between the Sampit River Bypass Channel and portions of Goat Island that are owned by the City of Georgetown.

The buoys will be 24″ white mooring buoys which will provide a 140′ diameter swing radius for moored boats. The mooring buoys will be held in place by a 1000-pound pyramid anchor that will be connected to the buoy via a 20′ chain. This mooring field will be located out of navigational channels and any right of ways.

The Georgetown Harbor and Sampit River Bypass Channel are actively used for recreational fishing, boating, and tourism. Due to the high volume of boats in the river, a mooring field is necessary for orderly mooring of boats in harbor and to minimize congestion and boat damage. A secondary purpose for this mooring field is to provide a secure location for boats to be moored away from docks during storms to prevent damage to docks and boats.

Based on review of historic and current data collected during GIS mapping, implementation of this mooring buoy master plan will provide improved access for resident and transient boaters without causing undue harm to the environment or navigation. It will also provide improved protection for boats and docks in the Georgetown Harbor.

The Georgetown City Council will discuss the plans Thursday at the regularly scheduled meeting of council at 5:30.