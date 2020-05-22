City of Georgetown announces plan to phase in normal operations for paying utility bills

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown has developed a plan to phase in normal business operations when it comes to paying utility bills.

City leaders say businesses should continue to send notices to utility customers that have been unable to pay their bills due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Customers with outstanding balances should contact their local agencies for financial assistance or to make payment arrangements.

Bills that utility customers receive in June will be due by the date noted on the bill and penalties will be assessed for non-payment.

Delinquent notices will be mailed and disconnections for non-payment will resume after July 1st.

The City of Georgetown will continue to absorb the convenience fee for debit and credit card usage through the end of July.