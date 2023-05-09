GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown is conducting an audit after discovering “irregularities” in stormwater billing for commercial properties.

According to the city, some commercial properties were overcharged, though the city cannot yet confirm which properties were impacted. The city said that it is also possible some properties were undercharged.

A stormwater rates consultant has been contracted to conduct an audit of the city’s billing system and identify impacted accounts. The audit is expected to take a few months.

The city said it plans to contact impacted customers and balance the accounts once the audit is complete.

Residential stormwater bills were not impacted.

The city provided the following answers to some frequently-asked questions about the stormwater billing system and is encouraging anyone with additional questions to call (843) 545-4039.