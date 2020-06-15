City of Georgetown cancels 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown has joined a growing list of cancellations regarding 4th of July firework displays.

Officials say the reason for the canceled events is to deter the gathering of large crowds in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration in the City of Georgetown is cancelled this year.

They say should the current public health crisis subside later this year, a fireworks celebration may be held on New Year’s Eve.

The Isle of Palms was the first to make the decision to cancel its 4th of July fireworks display, noting that the prospect of congregating without social distancing was too risky and Folly Beach followed the plan.

Officials with the City of North Charleston encouraged residents to “have a great socially distanced Independence Day,” but canceled their display at Waterfront Park.

The Town of Summerville also canceled its annual display and Patriots Point and the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk also canceled plans for their 4th of July firework events.