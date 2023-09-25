GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown has acquired legal representation to help investigate what it called “forever chemicals” found in the city’s drinking water.

The law firm, Friedmand Dazzio and Zulanas, P.C., will evaluate the impact on the city and provide guidance on any action that may need to be taken.

This all comes after Georgetown officials say the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posed new maximum contaminant levels (MCL) on substances like Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS are chemicals found in many products including items like nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, and firefighting foam.

Georgetown city leaders say the new MCLs could require water systems to invest in large capital projects to filter these contaminates out of drinking water.