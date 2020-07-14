City of Georgetown makes USA Today’s Best Coastal Small Town list

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown has been named one of USA Today’s best coastal small towns.

Leaders with the city said a panel of experts chose 20 cities and USA Today readers voted to select the top 10.

The City of Georgetown came in at #7 on the list with Chincoteague, Virginia coming in at #1 and Sandusky, Ohio ranking #10.

No other city in South Carolina made the list.

Georgetown has been featured in the annual competition for the past three years.

