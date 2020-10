A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown on Friday announced the extension of the mask ordinance currently in place through the end of 2020.

The ordinance, which requires face coverings be worn in “certain establishments” within the City of Georgetown, was set to expire in late October.

The extended ordinance goes into effect October 31 and lasts 60 days unless otherwise amended by City Council, setting it up to expire along with 2020.