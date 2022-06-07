GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown on Tuesday announced a multi-million dollar grant to be used for upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant.

The $3.4M grant was provided by the United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) and will be matched by a $857,000 investment from the city.

The money will be used to “construct a new redundant sedimentation basin at the Water Treatment Plant located off of Anthuan Maybank Drive,” which will “provide additional resiliency to the filtration process allowing the production of water to be continuous when one sedimentation basin is taken out of service for maintenance.”

This is the second federal grant provided for water-related projects in Georgetown over the past 14 months.

The first $3.3M grant was put towards storm water mitigation projects to address flooding in the Core Commercial District, according to the city.