City of Georgetown seeking public feedback on its strategic plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown is seeking public feedback on its strategic plan.

Leaders say the city is at a very important juncture to develop and increase its economic vitality, attract younger generations, and improve the quality of life.

That is why they are launching an online survey to gather the public’s feedback in order to complete the plan.

Questions range from whether you believe they should create a ‘central park’ to serve as a community gathering place, secure amenities like movie theaters and live music venues, reduce vacant storefronts, and engaging in utility contracts.

There are also questions about job creation and plans for decreasing flooding.

While you do not need to create an account to complete the survey, city leaders ask that you respond prior to December 15th.

Hard copies of the survey will also be provided soon through utility bill envelopes and other avenues.

The public is encouraged to drop off the hard copy surveys when paying their bills at City Hall or mail them at the address below on or before December 15, 2020.

To provide your feedback, please click here.

