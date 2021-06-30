City of Georgetown to reopen public buildings in July

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown announced on Wednesday that the city’s public buildings including City Hall and Police Department will reopen to the public on July 1.

Public buildings will open with precautionary measures and adjusted hours from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings while in the City’s public buildings. Additional precautionary measures including social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, temperature checks, and reduced occupancies will also be implemented.

Patrons are also reminded that they may also use the drive-thru, drop boxes, and City website to make any payments.

Locals are asked to call City of Georgetown at (843) 545-4033 with any questions.