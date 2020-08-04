Cleanup begins on Pawleys Island; damage assessment teams surveying Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Pawleys Island are asking residents to avoid the island or stay home while crews work to clear roadways of storm debris Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Isaias – which later strengthened into a hurricane – impacted much of the county on Monday, bringing heavy rain, high winds, flooding, and storm surge to the area as it passed just off the coast.

Officials with the Pawleys Island Police Department reported a fare amount of debris at first light Tuesday morning and are working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to clear several roadways.

“If you do not have an immediate need to be on the island this morning, please avoid coming down here,” the agency said in a tweet.

Photos from Pawleys Island PD revealed a dock even washed up into one roadway. Sand and marsh could also be seen piled up in the streets.

Damage assessment teams with Georgetown County Emergency Management are working to survey the county early Tuesday morning – which will continue through much of the day.

Isaias weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall just north of the South Carolina border, in Ocean Isle, North Carolina, just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday. A hurricane warning and storm surge warning was active for the county for much of the day.