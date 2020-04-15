Clear and cold overnight

CHARLETON, S.C. (WCBD) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has been out surveying and collecting data on the damage caused by Monday's severe weather. On Wednesday, they confirmed and provided details on four additional tornadoes that hit the Lowcountry.

An "unusually long track" EF-3 tornado hit Hampton County, with maximum winds speeds estimated to be 165 mph. The path was about 0.75 miles wide and 24.04 miles long, stretching from southwest of Estill to near Colleton County. NWS reports that the most extensive damage was in the areas near Estill and Nixville. At least six homes were completely destroyed and countless others were damaged. Five fatalities are associated with this tornado.