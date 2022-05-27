Rain will come to an end tonight, leaving nice weather for the weekend. A cold front will push through tonight, and it will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers. The front will be offshore by morning, and clouds and rain will clear late tonight. High pressure will build in for the weekend, bringing sunshine and warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the 80s on Saturday, then 80s to near 90 on Sunday. The sunny, warm weather will continue into next week. High pressure will get stronger toward the middle part of the week, and highs away from the coast could make it into the mid 90s by Wednesday. Rain chances will increase for the second half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 63 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.