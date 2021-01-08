Clearing for the weekend

Rain will clear tonight, and we will see sunshine for the weekend. The storm system bringing the cold, wet weather will move away tonight. We will see rain and drizzle this evening and temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. Some spots in Chesterfield, Scotland of Robeson Counties could see some sleet or snow mix in with the rain before it ends, but accumulation is unlikely. Sunshine will return tomorrow and continue Sunday, but it will be cool this weekend with highs in the 50s. The next storm system at the beginning of next week will be weak, so only a few showers are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little warmer by the middle of next week with highs near 60.

Tonight, rain and drizzle ending, otherwise windy and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.