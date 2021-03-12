Cloudier and cooler for the weekend

Clouds and cooler weather will move in for the weekend. A cold front will move through the area tonight with clouds moving in after midnight. It will stay mild tonight with lows in the 50s. The front will stall to our south, and stay there through Monday. That will bring mostly cloudy and cooler weather this weekend and Monday with highs in the 60s. While it will mostly likely stay dry this weekend, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. A storm system will move through Tuesday with rain and warmer weather for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be back into the 70s Wednesday, but there will still be the chance for showers. A cold front will move through Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine and drier weather will move in on Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cooler. Slight chance for a shower. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool. Slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s.