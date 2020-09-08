Clouds and rain return Wednesday

Overnight tonight we’re expecting a pretty quiet evening with the chance for just a few very quick scattered showers. Tuesday morning will start off with a mix of sun and clouds and throughout the afternoon we’ll see some more clouds and moisture move into the region.

Wednesday afternoon a low-pressure system from just off the coast will slowly push west and closer to shore. This will bring a lot of moisture onshore leading to lots of cloud coverage and also some increased chances for some widespread rain. Clouds and rain will stick around through to Thursday evening.

Friday afternoon and into the weekend we’ll start to see some more sunshine break into the area.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.