Clouds clear out to finish the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through this weekend. It will continue to warm up this weekend, and typical summertime weather will continue through next week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow looks rain-free, but it will be a little warmer with high temperatures near 90 away from the coast.

Next week will bring temperatures near normal with a chance for a thunderstorm each day at we settle into a typical summer like pattern with sunny starts followed by scattered afternoon storms.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.