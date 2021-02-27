Clouds roll in tonight to finish the weekend

We saw an absolutely beautiful Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs well above average. Overnight tonight we’re going to see more clouds and moisture roll in overhead. This will lead to another foggy morning followed by a cloudy afternoon. Daytime highs will continue to be above average topping out in the mid to upper 70s and 80s.

Unfortunately as we look forward to the start of the week we will see the return of rain. Throughout the day on Monday a cold front will sweep across the region leading to some widespread rain. Tuesday the chance for rain will taper off and some more sunshine will be peppered in, but we will also see some cooler air drop down over the region with highs in the 50s.

Tonight, increasing clouds. Lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow, cloudy with spotty showers. Highs in the mid 70s and 80s.