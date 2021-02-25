Cloudy and cooler tomorrow

It will be much cooler tomorrow, but warm back up for the weekend. A weak cold front moved through the area today and will stall to our south. Cooler weather will move in tonight as clouds increase. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the 50s. A weak storm system will move through late tomorrow with light rain and drizzle. This storm system will move away Saturday, taking the cooler weather with it. Skies will clear with sunshine returning, and temperatures will warm into the 70s. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with hit or miss showers. A cold front will move through late Monday with some rain. It will still be warm Monday, then cooling down on Tuesday. A storm system moving by to our south will bring a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday.

Tonight, increasing clouds and cool. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 70-75.