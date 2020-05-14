Coast Guard medevacs man with head injury

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, crew with Coast Guard Station Georgetown and Coast Guard Sector Charleston rescued a man from a 65-foot fishing vessel near Winyah Bay.

According to the release, Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a call around 8:20 p.m. from the crew of the Lillie Jane, advising that “a crew member had fallen and suffered a head injury.”

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) crew from CG Station Georgetown was in the area conducting training with a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from CG Air Facility Charleston. The crews diverted from training to assist.

The RB-M crew embarked the victim, and the Dolphin crew “safely conducted the hoist” and transported the man to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.