MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina student is set to open a new pizza restaurant in Murrells Inlet.

Tony Nakis is a CCU student set to graduate in 2026, but he’s also the co-owner of Mulberry Street New York Pizzeria.

Nakis is very familiar with the restaurant industry, as his father, Chris, owned several restaurants with Tony right by his side. Chris Nakis recalled Tony popping pizzas in the oven at just 5-years-old.

Now, Tony is opening his first restaurant in his own name alongside his stepmother. He said it took about seven weeks to bring his idea to life and hopes to open their doors next week.

They have not posted their menu yet, but Tony said it will feature several pizza options, pasta and more. They will also take orders through dine-in, take-out, delivery and drive-thru.

“I had a vision for this place as well with my parents,” Tony Nakis said. “I saw this place and I said, ‘I’m really intrigued.’ I think this is going to take off and I’m going to fit it in my schedule.”

They’re still accepting job applications. For more information, click here.